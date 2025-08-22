Nato to set up logistics base in Sweden: govt

Sweden will host a Nato logistics headquarters in the town of Enkoping, northwest of Stockholm, to support troop movements in Northern Europe, the government said yesterday.

"Nato presence in Sweden strengthens our security and deterrence. The logistics centre assists the defence of Nato's northern flank," Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

According to the government, the base will have around 70 personnel in peacetime.

"In a heightened state of alert and ultimately war, the headquarters will be able to expand to 160 personnel," a government statement said.

The Nordic country dropped two centuries of military non-alignment and applied for membership in Nato in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, becoming its 32nd member in March 2024.