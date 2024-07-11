Nato begins sending F-16 jets to Ukraine

Says US top diplomat

Nato allies have begun the promised transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to bolster defenses against Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday.

"As we speak, the transfer of F-16 jets is underway, coming form Denmark, coming from the Netherlands," Blinken said at a Nato 75th anniversary summit in Washington.

Meanwhile, Nato allies have reached agreement on the summit declaration that includes a pledge by the alliance to continue to support Ukraine "on its irreversible path to full Euro-atlantic integration, including Nato membership", a source told Reuters yesterday.

The declaration goes on to reaffirm that Nato will "be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met", according to the source in the alliance.

On the eve of the summit, Russia fired a barrage of missiles on Ukraine, killing dozens.