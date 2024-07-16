World
Reuters, Singapore
Tue Jul 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 12:00 AM

Nations gather to negotiate deep sea mining code

The UN International Seabed Authority (ISA) was due to meet yesterday to consider new rules allowing firms to extract minerals from the ocean floor, despite mounting concerns about environmental risks.

Supporters say deep sea mining will help boost supplies of raw materials like cobalt and nickel, but critics say it could destroy ecosystems and disrupt migratory routes.

As many as 27 countries are calling for at least a temporary halt of activities, and Hawaii last week became the fourth Pacific US state to issue a comprehensive ban.

