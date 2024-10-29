World
UKRAINE WAR

N Korean unit deployed to Russia's Kursk region: Nato

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said yesterday he could confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia and that North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region.

"The deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a threat to both Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security," Rutte told reporters after Nato officials received a briefing from a South Korean delegation.

Meanwhile, Russia said it took another village in eastern Ukraine, south of the city of Pokrovsk where its forces have been advancing for months. Moscow's forces, outnumbering and outgunning Ukrainian army, advanced fast towards Pokrovsk since summer.

