World
AFP, Seoul
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:26 AM

World
TIES WITH RUSSIA

N Korea slams Blinken's comments

AFP, Seoul
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:00 AM

North Korea's foreign ministry yesterday slammed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments on Pyongyang's relations with Moscow, saying the remarks would "only escalate the dangerous political and military tension" on the peninsula.

Blinken was in Seoul earlier this week after attending a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Japan. He met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and other top officials.

During his visit to the South Korean capital, he said military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow were "growing and dangerous", and urged Beijing, Pyongyang's main ally, to restrain the nuclear-armed North.

