Myanmar peace efforts ‘substantially inadequate’

World
AFP, Vientiane
Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:33 AM

Southeast Asian leaders yesterday condemned Myanmar's efforts to implement a plan to end the country's civil war as "substantially inadequate", according to a draft summit statement seen by AFP.

Myanmar's junta agreed on the five-point plan with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) weeks after seizing power in February 2021 but has still pushed ahead with a bloody crackdown on dissent.

Asean has led so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to end the conflict that has killed thousands, forced millions from their homes and driven many to seek a better future abroad.

After discussing the conflict at their annual summit, held this year in Vientiane, the leaders of the bloc demanded the junta take steps to implement the "five-point consensus", saying progress so far had been "substantially inadequate".

Asean leaders urged "all stakeholders and parties in Myanmar... to de-escalate violence and stop targeted attacks on civilians and public facilities", according to the statement.

