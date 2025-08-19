Myanmar to hold 1st phase of polls on Dec 28

Myanmar will hold the initial phase of its general election on December 28, state television said yesterday, outlining a roadmap for the first polls in the war-torn country in nearly five years that have already been derided by critics as a sham.

The dates for the subsequent phases of the elections, which authorities plan to hold over December and January for security reasons, will be announced later, Myanmar's Union Election Commission said, according to an announcement on MRTV.

Myanmar has been roiled by violence since a 2021 coup that unseated an elected civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and the ruling generals, led by military chief Min Aung Hlaing, have faced fierce resistance from armed groups.

A total of 55 political parties have been registered for the polls, of which nine plan to compete nationwide, according to state media. "Six parties are under review for approval and registration," The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported earlier this month.