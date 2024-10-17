Myanmar, China have lowest internet freedom

Myanmar and China have the world's worst internet freedom, with declines reported in a number of other countries led by Kyrgyzstan, a study said yesterday.

The further deterioration in Myanmar, a Beijing ally where the military seized power in 2021, marks the first time in a decade that any country has matched China for the lowest score in the Freedom on the Net report.

The report by Freedom House, a pro-democracy research group funded by the US Congress but run independently, found that internet freedom fell for the 14th straight year globally, with more countries seeing declines than rises.

In Myanmar, the junta has harshly cracked down on dissent since ending a decade-long experiment in democracy, with systematic censorship and surveillance of online speech.

Freedom House pointed to new measures imposed by the junta in May to block access to virtual private networks (VPNs).

China has developed a sweeping "great firewall" meant to root out content that poses a threat to the ruling Communist Party.

Asked about the report yesterday, Beijing insisted its people "enjoy various rights and freedoms in accordance with the law".