World
AFP, Bangkok
Sun Jul 6, 2025 02:48 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 03:50 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Myanmar armed groups rebuff junta ‘cooperation’ plea

Sun Jul 6, 2025 02:48 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 03:50 AM
AFP, Bangkok
Sun Jul 6, 2025 02:48 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 03:50 AM

Myanmar's ruling junta yesterday made a rare call for the armed groups it is fighting to cooperate with it ahead of a slated election, an invitation anti-coup forces swiftly rejected.

The unexpected appeal comes as the junta continues to suffer major battlefield reverses to ethnic minority armed groups and pro-democracy "People's Defence Forces" (PDF) that rose up to oppose its seizure of power in 2021.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"If the armed groups... choose to legally establish themselves within the framework of the law and cooperate hand in hand with the government... the government will welcome and accept this," the military said in a statement published by junta media The Global New Light of Myanmar.

The National Unity Government, a body dominated by ousted lawmakers working to reverse the coup, said the junta announcement was "a strategy filled with deception aimed at legitimising their power-consolidating sham election and attempting to divide and weaken" its opponents.

The military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government in February 2021, triggering mass protests that were met with a brutal crackdown.

Civilians set up PDFs to fight back and ethnic minority armed groups -- many of which have fought the military for decades -- were reinvigorated, plunging the country into civil war.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরান মামদানির ওপর মোদি-ভক্তরা ‘খ্যাপা’ কেন?

আগামী নভেম্বরে যদি বিজয়ী হন তাহলে তিনিই হবেন নিউইয়র্ক শহরের প্রথম মুসলিম, দক্ষিণ এশীয় তথা ভারতীয় বংশোদ্ভূত মেয়র।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

১৪৮ বছরের টেস্ট ইতিহাসে অনন্য কীর্তি শুবমান গিলের

২৬ মিনিট আগে