World
AFP, Washington
Fri May 30, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 12:15 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Musk to exit US govt role after break with Trump

Fri May 30, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 12:15 AM
AFP, Washington
Fri May 30, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 12:15 AM

Elon Musk on Wednesday announced he was leaving his role in government, intended to reduce federal spending, shortly after his first major break with President Trump over his signature spending bill.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," he wrote on X.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে