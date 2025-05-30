Musk to exit US govt role after break with Trump

Elon Musk on Wednesday announced he was leaving his role in government, intended to reduce federal spending, shortly after his first major break with President Trump over his signature spending bill.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," he wrote on X.

"The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," he added.