Musk: America going bankrupt’

Rising national debt has long been a pressing issue in America, and it has caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"America is going bankrupt btw," Musk wrote in a recent post on the social media platform X. He was responding to a post by Billy Markus, the creator of Dogecoin.

Markus' post included a screenshot of a headline reading, "Interest Payments on US National Debt Will Shatter $1,140,000,000,000 This Year – Eating 76% of All Income Taxes Collected: Report."

The headline originated from an article on The Daily Hodl, which featured an analysis by economist EJ Antoni.

Antoni, a research fellow in the Heritage Foundation's Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, delved into the latest Monthly Treasury Statement from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

He pointed out a striking detail: in June 2024, the US government spent $140.238 billion on interest for Treasury debt securities. For context, the government collected $184.910 billion in individual income taxes that same month.

This means that an amount equivalent to 76% of June's individual income tax revenue was used solely for interest payments on the national debt, not including principal repayment.