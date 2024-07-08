Munitions depot inside Russia on fire

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack set a Russian munitions depot ablaze the Voronezh region, near the two countries' shared border, Russian and Ukrainian officials said yesterday.

"Several drones were detected and destroyed overnight by air defence systems above the Voronezh region," regional governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram.

"Their falling debris set off a fire in a depot" in the Podgorensky district, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the Ukrainian borderm.

"Explosives began to detonate", Gusev said, adding that there were no indications anybody had been hurt.

Rescue teams were at the scene and Gusev said local people living near the depot were being evacuated.

A Ukrainian defence source told AFP that its drones hit the munitions factory in an overnight attack.

"The enemy stored surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, shells for tanks and artillery and boxes of ammunition" at the site, which was hit by drones resulting in a "powerful" explosion, the source said.

Russia and Ukraine have used drones, including large explosive devices with a range of hundreds of kilometres (miles), extensively since Russia launched its military offensive in February 2022.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites it says supply the Russian army and towns and villages just across the border.

Meanwhile, Russia said yesterday it struck two Patriot air defence launch systems, but Ukraine said Moscow had hit decoy targets designed to squander expensive enemy missiles.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement the attack took place in the area of the Black Sea port of Yuzhne, adding that a radar station was also destroyed. It said Iskander-M ballistic missiles had been used.

Commenting on videos of the attack circulating on social media, Ukraine's air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a post on Telegram on Saturday evening, that Russia had hit Ukrainian decoy Patriot systems.