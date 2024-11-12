World
Reuters, Tokyo
Tue Nov 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 11:56 PM

Most Viewed

World

MPs vote to keep Ishiba as Japan PM

He will lead fragile minority govt
Reuters, Tokyo
Tue Nov 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 11:56 PM

Japanese lawmakers yesterday voted for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to stay on as leader, after his scandal-tarnished coalition lost its parliamentary majority in a lower house election last month.

Ishiba, who called the snap poll after taking office on October 1, must now run a fragile minority government as protectionist Donald Trump returns to office in main ally the United States, tension rises with rivals China and North Korea, and domestic pressure mounts to rein in the cost of living.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito won the biggest bloc of seats in the election but lost the majority held since 2012, leaving him beholden to small opposition parties to pass his policy agenda.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অর্থনীতি

এপ্রিলের মধ্যে পোশাক শ্রমিকদের নতুন মজুরি নির্ধারণের বিষয়ে সিদ্ধান্ত

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের মধ্যস্থতায় আলোচনার পর মজুরি নিয়ে শ্রমিক ও কারখানা মালিকরা ঐকমত্যে পৌঁছায়।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

ইসরায়েলকে অবিলম্বে গাজা-লেবাননে যুদ্ধ বন্ধ করার আহ্বান সৌদি আরবের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে