More Palestinians will be killed ‘whatever they say’

Says EU’s Borrell as Israel begins Rafah offensive

Israel's offensive on Rafah will likely kill more civilians and is being carried out despite explicit warnings against it from European Union member states and the United States, the EU's top diplomat said yesterday.

"The Rafah offensive has started again, in spite all the requests of the international community, the US, the European Union member states, everybody asking (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu not to attack", Josep Borrell told journalists.

"I am afraid that this is going to cause again a lot of casualties, civilian casualties. Whatever they say", he said, adding: "There are no safe zones in Gaza."

China also urged Israel to "stop attacking Rafah". "War and violence cannot fundamentally solve the problem and cannot bring about true security," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

US President Joe Biden, seeking to push a Gaza ceasefire, on Monday warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against invading Rafah. Jordanian King Abdullah II asked Biden in talks Monday to intervene to stop a "new massacre" in Rafah. In Israel, families of hostages being held in Gaza called on the US and other governments with citizens among the captives to pressure Israel to strike a deal with Hamas for their return.

Following indications Monday of progress in talks towards a truce in the seven-month war, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said it had appealed to a number of countries to "exert your influence on the Israeli government" and push for an agreement.

"At this crucial moment, while a tangible opportunity for the release of the hostages is on the table, it is of the utmost importance that your government manifest its strong support for such an agreement," the group said in a message sent to the ambassadors of all countries.