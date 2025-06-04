More than 4m refugees fled Sudan civil war

Unicef says UN convoy attacked in Darfur

The number of people who have fled Sudan since the beginning of its civil war in 2023 has surpassed four million, UN refugee agency officials said yesterday, adding that many survivors faced inadequate shelter due to funding shortages.

"Now in its third year, the 4 million people is a devastating milestone in what is the world's most damaging displacement crisis at the moment," UN refugee agency spokesperson Eujin Byun told a Geneva press briefing.

"If the conflict continues in Sudan, thousands more people, we expect thousands more people will continue to flee, putting regional and global stability at stake," she said.

Meanwhile, a UN convoy delivering aid to the besieged city of El-Fasher in Sudan's famine-stricken western Darfur region was attacked on Monday, Unicef said, with initial reports indicating multiple casualties.

More than 800,000 of the refugees have arrived in Chad, where their shelter conditions are dire due to funding shortages, with only 14 percent of funding appeals met, UNHCR's Dossou Patrice Ahouansou told the same briefing.