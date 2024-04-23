More than 25,000 West Bengal teachers fired

Asked to return salary

In a big setback to the Mamata Banerjee government, the Calcutta High Court yesterday cancelled the 2016 recruitment process for government-sponsored and aided schools. As many as 25,753 appointees are set to lose their jobs and will be asked to return their salaries along with 12 percent interest, according to the order. A bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi said the school teachers recruited illegally after submitting blank OMR sheets must return their salaries within four weeks. The court has made an exception in its order, ensuring that Soma Das who is undergoing cancer treatment, retains her job on humanitarian grounds.