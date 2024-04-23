World
NDTV Online
Tue Apr 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 11:59 PM

Most Viewed

World

More than 25,000 West Bengal teachers fired

Asked to return salary
NDTV Online
Tue Apr 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 11:59 PM

In a big setback to the Mamata Banerjee government, the Calcutta High Court yesterday cancelled the 2016 recruitment process for government-sponsored and aided schools. As many as 25,753 appointees are set to lose their jobs and will be asked to return their salaries along with 12 percent interest, according to the order. A bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi said the school teachers recruited illegally after submitting blank OMR sheets must return their salaries within four weeks. The court has made an exception in its order, ensuring that Soma Das who is undergoing cancer treatment, retains her job on humanitarian grounds.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিদ্যুৎ
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

দেশে বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন প্রথমবারের মতো ১৬ হাজার মেগাওয়াট ছাড়াল

আজ সোমবার রাত ৯টায় ১৬ হাজার ২৩৩ মেগাওয়াট বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আবদুল্লাহ: দুবাই থেকে জাহাজেই দেশে ফিরবেন বেশিরভাগ নাবিক

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification