Morality law will be ‘gently’ enforced

Says Afghanistan’s Taliban govt

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said yesterday a recently ratified morality law would be enforced "gently", after the international community and Afghans voiced concern over new restrictions.

Women must cover completely and not raise their voices in public, according to a 35-article law announced Wednesday by the justice ministry.

It imposes wide-ranging stipulations from behaviour to dress and social interactions, including rules on men's clothing and beard length as well as bans on homosexuality, animal fighting, playing music in public and non-Muslim holidays.

The UN, rights groups and Afghans have expressed concern that the law could lead to increased enforcement of the rules, many already informally in place since the Taliban authorities took power in 2021 and implemented a strict interpretation of Islamic law -- or sharia.

"I must make it clear that force and oppression won't be used while implementing these rules," said deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat in a voice message he shared with AFP.