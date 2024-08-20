Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the foreign ministry said yesterday.

Modi has trod a delicate balance between maintaining his country's historically warm ties with Moscow while courting closer security partnerships with Western nations as a bulwark against regional rival China.

His government has avoided explicit condemnations of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the more than two years since the conflict began, instead urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.