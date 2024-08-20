World
Reuters, New Delhi
Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 01:03 AM

Most Viewed

World

Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23

Reuters, New Delhi
Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 01:03 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the foreign ministry said yesterday.

Modi has trod a delicate balance between maintaining his country's historically warm ties with Moscow while courting closer security partnerships with Western nations as a bulwark against regional rival China.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His government has avoided explicit condemnations of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the more than two years since the conflict began, instead urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সেই এডিসি জিসানুলের বরখাস্তের আদেশ প্রত্যাহার

তিনি বরখাস্ত থাকার সময়টা কাজে ছিলেন বলেই গণ্য হবে। বিধি অনুযায়ী বকেয়া বেতন পাবেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাবেক উপমন্ত্রী আরিফ খান জয় ধানমন্ডি থেকে গ্রেপ্তার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification