Modi says Trump did not mediate Pakistan ceasefire

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Donald Trump that the ceasefire between New Delhi and Pakistan last month was worked out directly between the arch-rivals, a top Indian diplomat said today.

The US president had said that the two nuclear-armed neighbours had agreed to end a four-day conflict on May 10 after "a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

It was their worst standoff since 1999, with more than 70 people killed in missile, drone and artillery fire on both sides.

Officials from Islamabad and New Delhi confirmed the ceasefire on May 10, minutes after Trump posted the announcement on his Truth Social network.

Indian officials said immediately that the ceasefire was worked out bilaterally, not with Washington.

India's top career diplomat, Vikram Misri, said in a video statement on Wednesday that the leaders had spoken by telephone after Trump left early from the G7 summit in Canada, which Modi also attended.

"Prime Minister Modi clearly conveyed to President Trump that at no point during this entire sequence of events was there any discussion, at any level, on an India-US Trade Deal, or any proposal for a mediation by the US between India and Pakistan," Misri said, speaking in Hindi.

"The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan's request."

The last time Modi and Trump spoke was just after the April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administrated Kashmir, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan -- claims Islamabad denied.

Misri repeated New Delhi's long held view that "India does not and will never accept mediation".

Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, which have fought multiple wars over the Himalayan territory since being carved up at the end of British rule in 1947.

He added that Trump said he would visit India for the next Quad alliance, the grouping that also includes Japan and Australia, expected later this year.

"President Trump accepted the invitation and said that he is looking forward to visiting India", Misri added.

The talks between the leaders come as India seeks to secure an interim agreement to shield it from the worst of Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs, which are set to kick in July after a 90-day-pause.

New Delhi is not an export powerhouse, but it ran up a $45.7 billion trade surplus with the United States in 2024.

Analysts have indicated that tariff risks could impact India's economic outlook, with industry groups in sectors like gems and jewellery warning of potentially significant job losses.

Negotiators from the two nations have made several back-and-forth trips over the last few months, with US Vice President JD Vance announcing in April that the countries had officially finalised the terms of reference for the negotiation.