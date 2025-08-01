World
Reuters, New Delhi
Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 08:28 AM

Most Viewed

World
25 PERCENT TARIFF
World

Modi faces opposition fury after Trump threat

Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 08:28 AM
Reuters, New Delhi
Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 08:28 AM

Indian opposition parties yesterday criticised the government, describing US President Donald Trump's threat of a 25 percent tariff as a diplomatic failure for New Delhi, while the rupee currency tumbled and equity indexes slid in response to the news.

The 25 percent rate would single out India more harshly than other major trading partners, and threatens to unravel months of talks, undermining one of Washington's strategic partners in the region, viewed as a counterbalance to China.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Trump said the tariff on imports from India would start from today, in addition to an unspecified penalty for Russian dealings and involvement in the BRICS grouping of nations.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্য চুক্তি সুস্পষ্ট কূটনৈতিক বিজয়: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

প্রধান উপদেষ্টা বলেন, প্রত্যাশিত হারের চেয়ে ১৭ শতাংশ কমিয়ে ২০ শতাংশ শুল্কহার নির্ধারণের মাধ্যমে আমাদের আলোচকরা বাংলাদেশের অর্থনৈতিক স্বার্থ রক্ষা ও অগ্রগতিতে অসাধারণ কৌশলগত দক্ষতা এবং অবিচল...

এইমাত্র
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের জন্য ট্রাম্প-শুল্ক ২০ শতাংশ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে