Modi faces opposition fury after Trump threat

Indian opposition parties yesterday criticised the government, describing US President Donald Trump's threat of a 25 percent tariff as a diplomatic failure for New Delhi, while the rupee currency tumbled and equity indexes slid in response to the news.

The 25 percent rate would single out India more harshly than other major trading partners, and threatens to unravel months of talks, undermining one of Washington's strategic partners in the region, viewed as a counterbalance to China.

Trump said the tariff on imports from India would start from today, in addition to an unspecified penalty for Russian dealings and involvement in the BRICS grouping of nations.