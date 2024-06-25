World
AFP, New Delhi
Tue Jun 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 01:05 AM

Most Viewed

World
INDIA PARLIAMENT

Modi appeals to opposition for ‘consensus’

AFP, New Delhi
Tue Jun 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 01:05 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday appealed to an emboldened opposition for "consensus", as parliament opened following an election setback that forced him into a coalition government for the first time in a decade.

Expected in the first session, which will run until July 3, is a preview of Modi's plans for his third term and the likely formal appointment of Rahul Gandhi as leader of the opposition -- a post vacant since 2014.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"To run the country, a consensus is of utmost importance", Modi said in a speech shortly before entering parliament, calling on the opposition to play a constructive role.

"People want substance, not slogans," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
India
|টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

অস্ট্রেলিয়াকে বিদায়ের কিনারে ফেলে সেমিফাইনালে ভারত 

সোমবার সেন্ট লুসিয়ায় সুপার এইটের ম্যাচে অস্ট্রেলিয়াকে ২৪  রানে হারিয়ে সেমিফাইনাল নিশ্চিত করেছে ভারত। আগে ব্যাট করে রোহিতের ৪১ বলে ৯১ রানে ২০৫ রান করে ভারত। তাড়া করতে নেমে অজিরা করতে পারে ১৮১  রান।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পিস্তল উঁচিয়ে প্রতিবেশীকে হুমকির অভিযোগে সাবেক প্রতিমন্ত্রী জাকিরের বিরুদ্ধে জিডি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification