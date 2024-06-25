Modi appeals to opposition for ‘consensus’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday appealed to an emboldened opposition for "consensus", as parliament opened following an election setback that forced him into a coalition government for the first time in a decade.

Expected in the first session, which will run until July 3, is a preview of Modi's plans for his third term and the likely formal appointment of Rahul Gandhi as leader of the opposition -- a post vacant since 2014.

"To run the country, a consensus is of utmost importance", Modi said in a speech shortly before entering parliament, calling on the opposition to play a constructive role.

"People want substance, not slogans," he said.