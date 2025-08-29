Minneapolis school: FBI investigates shooting as anti-Catholic hate crime

Investigators were seeking to find out why a heavily armed shooter opened fire on children at a church service in Minneapolis on Wednesday, killing two pupils and wounding 17 people in the latest violent tragedy to jolt the United States.

City police chief Brian O'Hara said that the attacker sprayed bullets through the windows of the Annunciation Church as dozens of young students were at a Mass marking their first week back at school.

The church sits next to an affiliated Catholic school in Minneapolis, the largest city in the Midwestern state of Minnesota, where hundreds attended vigils for the victims on Wednesday evening.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics, according to Director Kash Patel.

Authorities identified the attacker as Robin Westman, a 23-year-old transgender woman, who according to US media, had attended the school.

"Two young children, ages eight and 10, were killed where they sat in the pews," O'Hara said.