Reuters, New York
Wed Jul 23, 2025 01:56 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 03:28 AM

Migrant worker: US hotels boost background checks

US hotel hiring managers ordered more background checks in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024 amid growing scrutiny of foreign-born workers in the hospitality industry, according to a leading human resources and recruitment management company.

In June, the United States Department of Homeland Security said it was reversing guidance issued that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were not to conduct immigration raids at farms, hotels and restaurants.

