World
Reuters, Valetta
Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 01:28 AM

Most Viewed

World

Migrant Crisis: Five die as boat capsizes off Malta

Reuters, Valetta
Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 01:28 AM

Five migrants, including a woman, died when their boat capsized as they were being rescued off Malta yesterday, the island's armed forces said. Another eight were injured and taken to hospital, including two who swallowed a considerable amount of seawater and fuel. Armed Forces of Malta deputy commander Colonel Edric Zahra told reporters that the incident happened at about midday when the eight-metre boat was four miles south of Malta. Some 21 migrants were rescued. They are believed to be from Syria, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Egypt. Mediterranean sea crossings from North Africa to Italy or Malta are among the most dangerous migration routes in the world.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আমি এই দেশের সন্তান এই দেশেই থাকব, দেশের জন্য যে কাজ করি সেটাই করব: ড. ইউনূস

আমরা একটা নতুন পৃথিবী গড়তে চাই। তিন শূন্যের পৃথিবী- শূন্য কার্বন নির্গমন, শূন্য সম্পদ কেন্দ্রীভূতকরণ এবং শূন্য বেকারত্ব। পৃথিবীকে রক্ষা করতে হলে, আমাদের এই তিন শূন্যের পৃথিবী গড়তে হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

সরকার দাম কমানোর কথা বললেও সিন্ডিকেট ব্যবসায়ীদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নিচ্ছে না: বাম জোট

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification