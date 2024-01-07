Microsoft, OpenAI hit with new lawsuit by authors

OpenAI and its financial backer Microsoft were sued on Friday in Manhattan federal court by a pair of nonfiction authors who say the companies misused their work to train the artificial-intelligence models behind the ChatGPT and other AI-based services. Writers Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage told the court in a proposed class action that the companies infringed their copyrights by including several of their books as part of the data used to train OpenAI's GPT large language model. The lawsuit follows several others filed by writers ranging from Sarah Silverman to "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin against companies over alleged use of their work to train AI programs.