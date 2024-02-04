Michael Jordan’s unpaired sneakers sell for $8 mln
A set of six individual Air Jordan sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during NBA finals sold for USD eight million at an auction in New York, setting a new global auction record for game-worn sneakers, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday. The shoes, worn by one of basketball's greatest players in the clinching games of his six career NBA Finals championships, became the second highest price achieved for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia.
