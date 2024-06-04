World
Reuters, Mexico City
Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World

Mexico elects Sheinbaum as first woman president

Reuters, Mexico City
Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Claudia Sheinbaum won a landslide victory to become Mexico's first female president, inheriting the project of her mentor and outgoing leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador whose popularity among the poor helped drive her triumph.

Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, won the presidency with between 58.3 percent and 60.7 percent of the vote, according to a rapid sample count by Mexico's electoral authority. That is set to be the highest vote percentage in Mexico's democratic history.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The ruling coalition was also on track for a possible two-thirds super majority in both houses of Congress.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সাময়িক বন্ধ’ বেনজীরের সাভানা ইকো রিসোর্ট

রিসোর্টের বুকিং ম্যানেজার মো. সাব্বির দ্যা ডেইলি স্টারকে এ নিশ্চিত করে বলেন, কর্তৃপক্ষের নির্দেশে বন্ধ রাখা হয়েছে৷

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ইসলামী ব্যাংকের লকার থেকে স্বর্ণের গহনা গায়েব: ৪ জনের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification