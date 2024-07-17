Metsola wins 2nd term as EU Parliament chief

Warns against polarisation

Roberta Metsola, a Maltese lawmaker from the centre-right European People's Party, easily won a second term yesterday as president of the European Parliament and she appealed for a more inclusive politics to help combat polarisation.

Metsola, who in 2022 became the first woman in 20 years to head the European Union assembly, has emerged as a strong supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia and its bid to join the EU. President Volodymyr Zelensky sent his congratulations.

Some 562 EU lawmakers out of the 623 who took part in yesterday's vote backed her reappointment to the mainly ceremonial role for a further two and a half years, the largest margin of victory ever for a president of the European Parliament.

"Polarisation in our societies has led to more confrontational politics, even political violence," Metsola, 45, told the assembly.

"We need to move beyond this zero-sum thinking that has excluded people, that turns people away," she said.

Metsola urged the European Parliament to remain a strong supporter of Ukraine, the rule of law, and women's rights, while preparing to add new countries to the EU.

In his message of congratulations, Zelensky wrote on X: "I greatly appreciate President Metsola's personal involvement in supporting Ukraine, as well as her unwavering commitment to protecting people and upholding our European way of life."