Merchant ship hit in Red Sea off Yemen

Says security firm

A merchant ship issued a distress call after being struck in the Red Sea off Yemen, a security firm said yesterday, in what appeared to be the latest attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The ship was hit about 68 nautical miles southwest of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, maritime security firm Ambrey said.

The company "assessed the vessel aligned with the Houthi target profile at the time of the incident", it said.

Houthis, who are at war with a Saudi-led coalition after ousting the government from Sanaa in 2014, have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping since November.

They say they are harassing the vital trade route as an act of solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip.