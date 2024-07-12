World
AFP, Paris
Fri Jul 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 12, 2024 12:00 AM

Melting ice no guarantee of smooth sailing: study

AFP, Paris
Fri Jul 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jul 12, 2024 12:00 AM

Melting sea ice in the fast-warming Arctic Ocean is not making it easier for sailors to navigate a legendary shortcut between Europe and Asia despite popular belief, scientists said Thursday.

To the contrary, climate change was causing thicker, more hazardous ice to choke the fabled "northwest passage" long-sought by navigators seeking a faster route from the Pacific to the Atlantic Oceans.

Considered virtually impassable a century ago, a growing number of ships have been sailing this remote seaway north of Canada as the thawing of the polar ice promised new opportunities for trade and exploration.

But a new study challenges "the increasingly common belief" that the northwest passage could become a viable alternative shipping route as warming temperatures cause an overall decline in Arctic sea ice.

