World
AFP
Wed Jun 5, 2024 06:00 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 06:07 PM

Most Viewed

World

McDonald's loses chicken 'Big Mac' trademark battle

AFP
Wed Jun 5, 2024 06:00 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 06:07 PM

McDonald's has lost a legal battle against an Irish fast food chain after a top EU court ruled Wednesday that the global chain could not exclusively call its chicken burgers "Big Mac".

The long-running fight began in 2017 when Supermac's of Ireland sought to have McDonald's "Big Mac" trademark revoked in the European Union, after the US giant opposed the Irish chain's own trademark application in the bloc.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) initially upheld Supermac's application, but later on appeal reaffirmed the trademark protection for McDonald's "Big Mac" hamburgers.

On Wednesday, the Luxembourg-based General Court altered the EUIPO's decision, ruling that McDonald's could not claim protection for the chicken version of its iconic burger, though the original beef one remains trademarked.

"The General Court holds that McDonald's has not proved that the contested mark has been put to genuine use as regards the goods 'chicken sandwiches', the goods 'foods prepared from poultry products'" and associated services, it ruled.

The McDonald's Chicken Big Mac, which contains two сhicken cutlets, cheese, lettuce, onions, pickled cucumbers and the special Big Mac sauce, is more widely available outside the EU.

McDonald's can appeal the decision at the EU's highest court.

In a statement, McDonald's acknowledged the ruling, which it said "does not affect our right to use the 'Big Mac' trademark".

Supermac's managing director, Pat McDonagh, welcomed what he called a "common sense" ruling.

"The original objective of our application to cancel was to shine a light on the use of trademark bullying by this multinational to stifle competition," McDonagh said in a statement.

The ruling "represents a significant victory for small businesses throughout the world," he said.

Related topic:
McDonald's
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

McDonald's

McDonald's introduces mobile lockers to put phone away

6y ago

Sepp Blatter: Coca-Cola among sponsors saying Fifa boss must go

8y ago
Neymar-McDonald's

Galtier holds talks with Neymar after Brazilian star's McDonald's visit

1y ago

Homeless boy studying by McDonald's light inspires thousands

8y ago
Fifa presidency

Fifa election: Sepp Blatter and Prince Ali battle for power

9y ago
|মতামত

এত জমির মালিক হতে সংবিধান ও আইন কেন বেনজীরকে বাধা দিলো না?

টাকা থাকলেই ইচ্ছেমতো জমি কেনা যায় বলেই দেশে ভূমিদস্যুদের জন্ম হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আটকে পড়া বাংলাদেশিরা পাবেন ক্ষতিপূরণ, দোষীরা ছাড় পাবে না: কর্মসংস্থান প্রতিমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification