Mamdani officially secures nomination

The New York City Election board on Tuesday confirmed a stunning victory by mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary, clearing the way for the political upstart to be the party's nominee for the November mayoral election.

The ranked-choice voting results released on Tuesday showed Mamdani, who started his campaign as little-known New York state assembly member, clinched 56 percent of votes in the third round of the voting, where over 50 percent of votes are required for a winner.

As the Democratic nominee, Mamdani will face current mayor Eric Adams in the general election. Adams is running as an independent candidate after his indictment on corruption charges and the subsequent decision by the Department of Justice to drop the case.