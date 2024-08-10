Mamata congratulates Yunus for taking charge as Bangladesh’s chief adviser

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus for taking charge of the interim government in Bangladesh.

Mamata expressed the hope that the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country would end and peace would soon be restored, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"If our neighbours stay well, we also stay well," she wrote to Yunus yesterday on X, formerly Twitter, extending her best wishes. "Hopefully, the crisis will end soon, peace will return. Let peace come back to this world of love of yours and mine."

"My sincere congratulations and best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus and those who have taken up their duties in Bangladesh. Hopefully, our relationship with them will improve further. I wish for Bangladesh's development, peace, progress and betterment of people. My best wishes to everyone," she wrote.

Yunus was sworn in on Thursday night as chief adviser of the interim government.