Maldives vows China-backed building boom, Indians out

The Maldives will press on with Chinese-backed construction and evict Indian troops from the strategically placed atoll nation, President Mohamed Muizzu's office said yesterday, two days after his party's stunning parliamentary victory.

He thanked voters for the landslide victory by his People's National Congress, which promised a boom in building apartments, bridges and new airports with Chinese funding.

Muizzu, 45, won September presidential polls after vowing to evict 89 Indian troops deployed in the country.

The Indian contingent -- operating three aircraft patrolling the archipelago's vast maritime boundary -- is due to leave by May 10.

Muizzu consolidated his hold on power by winning more than two-thirds of the seats in Sunday's vote for the 93-member assembly.

"We will bid farewell to the enduring anguish of housing insecurity, a pressing and longstanding concern burdening the Maldivian populace," his office said, quoting his promise at a victory rally in Male on Monday.

He did not mention China or India by name, but said he will work towards ensuring that the Maldives' sovereignty is not compromised.