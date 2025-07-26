Malaysians protest rising living costs

Protesters gather near Merdeka Square during a protest against Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on July 26, 2025. Several thousand Malaysians took to the capital's streets to protest growing public discontent over rising living costs and a perceived lack of reform by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

Thousands of Malaysians took to the capital's streets on Saturday to protest rising living costs and a perceived lack of reform by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government.

The rally organised by opposition parties marked the first major protest in Southeast Asia's sixth-largest economy since Anwar was propelled to power after general elections in 2022.

Protesters gathered at various points around the city centre before converging on the city's central Merdeka (Independence) Square, carrying placards saying "Turun Anwar" -- "Step down Anwar" in Malay -- while police kept a close eye.

"He (Anwar) has already governed the country for three years and has yet to fulfil the promises he made," said protester Fauzi Mahmud, 35, from Selangor just outside the capital.

Anwar "has been to many countries to bring investments, but we have yet to see anything," Fauzi told AFP, referring to the premier's recent trips, including to Russia and Europe.

"The cost of living is still high," the engineer said.

Anwar was appointed premier on a reformist ticket and promised to tackle graft, nepotism and cronyism within the Southeast Asian nation's fractured political system.

Days ahead of the rally, the premier laid out a string of populist measures aimed to address concerns, including a cash handout for all adult citizens and a promise to cut fuel prices.

Anwar on Wednesday announced that Malaysians above 18 years will receive a one-off payment of 100 Malaysian ringgit ($23.71), to be distributed from August 31.

He added that about 18 million Malaysian motorists will be eligible to purchase heavily subsidised medium-octane fuel at 1.99 ringgit per litre, compared to the current price of 2.05 ringgit.

Political analysts viewed the announcements as a strategic move to appease increasing public frustration and dissuade people from joining Saturday's protest.

However, a recent survey done by Malaysia-based independent Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research found that the majority of Malaysian voters gave Anwar a positive approval rating of 55 percent.

Reasons included the easing of political turmoil in recent years as well as efforts to raise Malaysia's profile through this year's chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).