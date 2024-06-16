World
AFP, Lima
Sun Jun 16, 2024 11:43 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 11:46 PM

Most Viewed

World

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits southern Peru

AFP, Lima
Sun Jun 16, 2024 11:43 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 11:46 PM
earthquake in Bangladesh

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Peru today but there was no immediate threat of tsunami, government scientists said.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru said the quake was centered in the Pacific at a depth of 25 kilometers (16 miles) off the coast of Arequipa department.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Peruvian government decided against activating the tsunami warning system.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude 6.0 and said the epicenter of the quake was 19.9 kilometers deep.

Peru lies in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of seismic activity that runs along the west coast of South America.

Peru is hit by at least 400 detectable quakes every year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

গাবতলী হাটে শেষ মুহূর্তে পড়ে গেল গরুর দাম

অনেক বিক্রেতার রাতে বাজার আরও তেজি হওয়ার আশা করেছিলেন। তবে এই আশায় যারা গরু ধরে রেখেছিলেন তাদের হতাশ হতে হয়েছে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেন্টমার্টিন দ্বীপ নিয়ে স্বার্থান্বেষী মহলের গুজবে বিভ্রান্ত হবেন না: আইএসপিআর

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification