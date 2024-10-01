Macron wanted to punish Britain for Brexit: UK ex-PM

French President Emmanuel Macron was a "positive nuisance" during acrimonious Brexit negotiations and wanted to punish the UK for leaving the EU, former British prime minister Boris Johnson has claimed.

In the latest excerpts from his memoir "Unleashed" due to be published next month, Johnson said the French leader saw Brexit as "a terrible snub to the EU and to his view of the world".

Johnson argues in the book, being serialised by the Daily Mail newspaper, that Macron tried to "put his Cuban-heeled bootee into Brexit Britain" over various issues during the protracted divorce talks.