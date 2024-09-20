‘Life or death’ for big cities should planet warm 3C

Researchers warn

Longer and more frequent heatwaves, soaring demand for air conditioning, and widespread disease: life in cities would become unbearable should the planet keep warming at current rates, researchers warned yesterday.

The World Resources Institute looked at what might happen in nearly 1,000 major cities if temperatures remain on track to rise 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

They found that the impact on these cities would be dire compared to a scenario where global warming is restricted to 1.5C.

"At 3 degrees C of warming, many cities could face month-long heatwaves... as well as a shifting risk for insect-borne diseases -- sometimes simultaneously," the authors wrote.