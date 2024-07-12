Left-wingers blast Macron

Demand keys to govt

French left-wingers attacked President Emmanuel Macron yesterday after he called for a broad coalition government, demanding that their movement alone should propose a prime minister.

No single force won Sunday's second-round vote outright, though a broad alliance of Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) won the most seats, with 193 in the 577-strong National Assembly.

In an open letter to voters, Macron said Wednesday that "nobody won" the ballot. He has left centrist Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in place and called on parties to find common ground for a broad coalition.

Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure accused Macron of failing to "respect the vote of the French people", while LFI figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon blasted the "return of the royal veto".

Sophie Binet, head of France's biggest trade union federation, the CGT, also enlisted the image of France's long-defunct monarchy to attack the president.

"It's like having Louis XVI locking himself away in Versailles," she said, referring to the king guillotined in 1793 during the French Revolution.

"If (Macron) doesn't respect the result of the polls, he risks plunging the country into chaos once again," she said.