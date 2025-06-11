World
AFP, Beirut
Wed Jun 11, 2025 12:33 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 01:24 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Lebanon says two dead in Israel strike

Wed Jun 11, 2025 12:33 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 01:24 AM
AFP, Beirut
Wed Jun 11, 2025 12:33 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 01:24 AM

An Israeli strike killed a Lebanese father and son yesterday in a southern village, the Lebanese health ministry and state media said, the latest deaths despite a November ceasefire.

A second son was also wounded in the strike in Shebaa, the state-run National News Agency reported. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"An Israeli enemy drone carried out a strike in the village of Shebaa, killing two people and wounding one," a health ministry statement said.

Israel had warned on Friday that it would keep up its strikes on Hezbollah targets across Lebanon despite the condemnation expressed by the Lebanese government after a massive strike on south Beirut the previous night on the eve of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said the strikes levelled nine residential blocks. The Israeli military said they targeted underground drone factories.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strikes as a "a flagrant violation" of the November 27 ceasefire agreement, which was supposed to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah that culminated in two months of full-blown war.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অর্থনীতি

জিডিপি প্রবৃদ্ধির পূর্বাভাস অপরিবর্তিত রাখল বিশ্বব্যাংক

গত এপ্রিল একই পূর্বাভাস দিয়েছিল সংস্থাটি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারকে নির্বাচনের সময়সূচি পুনর্বিবেচনার আহ্বান ফখরুলের

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে