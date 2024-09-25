Lebanon says 10 people killed in Israeli strikes Wednesday

A boy uses binoculars to look at the port of the northern Israeli city of Haifa on September 25, 2024. Israeli warplanes pounded villages in south Lebanon for a third day, Lebanese media reported on September 25, while Israel said it intercepted a missile fired after sirens sounded early morning in Tel Aviv. (Photo by Jack Guez / AFP)

Lebanon said 10 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, including two rare strikes in mountain areas outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds in the south and east.

The health ministry said that an Israeli strike on the village of Joun in the Chouf mountains, southeast of Beirut, killed four people. It said two other strikes killed three people in the village of Maaysra, north of Beirut, and three in Ain Qana in the south.