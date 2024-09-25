World
AFP
Wed Sep 25, 2024 04:12 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 04:16 PM

Most Viewed

World

Lebanon says 10 people killed in Israeli strikes Wednesday

AFP
Wed Sep 25, 2024 04:12 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 04:16 PM
A boy uses binoculars to look at the port of the northern Israeli city of Haifa on September 25, 2024. Israeli warplanes pounded villages in south Lebanon for a third day, Lebanese media reported on September 25, while Israel said it intercepted a missile fired after sirens sounded early morning in Tel Aviv. (Photo by Jack Guez / AFP)

Lebanon said 10 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, including two rare strikes in mountain areas outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds in the south and east.

The health ministry said that an Israeli strike on the village of Joun in the Chouf mountains, southeast of Beirut, killed four people. It said two other strikes killed three people in the village of Maaysra, north of Beirut, and three in Ain Qana in the south.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শেখ হাসিনার দেশে ফেরার সম্ভাবনা
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনার দেশে ফেরা তার ওপরই নির্ভর করছে: জয়

নির্বাচনের জন্য ‘এখন অন্তত একটা প্রত্যাশিত সময়সীমা আছে, এটা জেনে আমি খুশি।’

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|শিল্পখাত

দাবি মেনে নেওয়ায় কাজে ফিরেছেন গাজীপুর-আশুলিয়ার পোশাকশ্রমিকরা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে