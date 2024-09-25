Lebanon says 10 people killed in Israeli strikes Wednesday
Lebanon said 10 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, including two rare strikes in mountain areas outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds in the south and east.
The health ministry said that an Israeli strike on the village of Joun in the Chouf mountains, southeast of Beirut, killed four people. It said two other strikes killed three people in the village of Maaysra, north of Beirut, and three in Ain Qana in the south.
