Flames and smoke rise in an area targeted by an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, October 6, 2024. Official Lebanese media said five Israeli strikes hit south Beirut and its outskirts during the night of October 5, 2024, four of them "very violent", after the Israeli army called residents to evacuate the Hezbollah bastion. Photo: AFP

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for "pressure on Israel" for a ceasefire as a new Israeli strike hit the capital's southern suburbs on Sunday.

Mikati said he backed US and French efforts for a truce, as the official National News Agency reported a strike south of Beirut. An AFP journalist heard a huge blast and saw columns of smoke billowing above the site of the hit.