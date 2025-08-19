World
AFP, Beirut
Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:00 AM

Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:00 AM
US envoy says Israel’s turn to ‘comply’
AFP, Beirut
US envoy Tom Barrack yesterday called on Israel to honour commitments under a ceasefire that ended its war with Hezbollah, after the Lebanese government launched a process to disarm the militant group.

"There's always a step-by-step approach but I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They've taken the first step. Now what we need is Israel to comply," Barrack said following a meeting in Beirut with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Under the terms of the November truce, Hezbollah was to withdraw its fighters from the Israeli border, with all weapons brought under the control of the Lebanese state.

Israel was meant to fully withdraw its troops from the country, although it has kept forces at five border points it deems strategic.

