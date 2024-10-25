Lebanese state media says 3 journalists killed in Israeli strike

Rooms are exposed after a portion of a building collapsed following an Israeli air strike the previous day in Lebanon's southern city of Tyre on October 24, 2024. Photo: AFP

Lebanese state media said Friday that separate Israeli air strikes killed three journalists in eastern Lebanon and flattened buildings in southern suburbs of Beirut.

"Our correspondent in Zahle reported the death of three journalists in an Israeli raid on Hasbaya," Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said, adding that Israeli military planes struck at 3:30 am (0030 GMT) near the Syrian border.

Local media reported that the air raid hit a hotel in Hasbaya, around 50 kilometres south of the Lebanese capital.

Separately, in Beirut's southern Choueifat Al-Amrousieh area, Israeli warplanes "destroyed two buildings and ignited a large fire, and black smoke covered the area," according to NNA.

"The raid that targeted the Saint Therese area also caused the collapse of two buildings near the Constitutional Council."

The NNA report of the strikes on Beirut's south on Thursday came about half an hour after Israel issued evacuation warnings for the Hezbollah bastion following intense assaults the night before.

"You are located near facilities and sites belonging to Hezbollah, which the Israeli Defense Forces will be targeting in the near future," said the Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee in a post on X that included maps of the locations.

AFPTV footage showed plumes of smoke rising from Beirut's south following the strikes and AFP correspondents in the capital heard loud bangs.

"Israeli warplanes launched a new strike a short while ago on the Choueifat" area of south Beirut, NNA said, adding later that Haret Hreik and Hadath were also targeted.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli strikes levelled six buildings in south Beirut, state media and AFP footage showed, with Israel's army saying it had hit Hezbollah weapons production facilities "under and inside civilian buildings".

On September 23, Israel launched an intense air campaign in Lebanon and later announced ground incursions, following a year of limited cross-border clashes with Iran-backed Hezbollah over the Gaza war.

Since then, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed at least 1,580 people, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, though the real number is likely to be higher due to gaps in the data.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has documented at least 128 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel and Lebanon since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023.