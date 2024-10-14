Lebanese Red Cross says 18 killed in strike in north

The Lebanese Red Cross said 18 people died in a strike on north Lebanon on Monday, with the health ministry and official media reporting an Israeli raid on the Christian-majority area far from Hezbollah strongholds.

"Eighteen dead and four wounded in the strike on Aito," the Red Cross said, referring to a village in the Christian-majority Zgharta district.

The health ministry earlier said an Israeli strike there killed nine people, with the official National News Agency also saying Israel targeted a "residential apartment" in the village.

So far, Israeli strikes have mainly been concentrated in predominantly Shia areas, where Hezbollah built its power base in a state wracked by sectarianism.

An AFP photographer at the site of the strike said it had levelled a residential building at the entrance to the village.

Body parts were scattered in the rubble, with Red Cross volunteers searching for survivors in the wreckage while ambulances evacuated wounded people.

The Lebanese army imposed a security cordon in the area, where the strike had also sparked a fire, he said.

On Saturday, the health ministry reported two dead and four wounded in an Israeli strike on Deir Billa, some 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the town of Batroun on Lebanon's north coast.

DNA tests were being carried out to determine the identity of the remains, the statement added.

After almost a year of cross-border fire over the Gaza war, Israel on September 23 launched an intense air campaign mainly targeting Hezbollah's south and east Lebanon strongholds, as well as Beirut's southern suburbs.

The escalation has killed more than 1,300 people, according to an AFP tally of official figures.