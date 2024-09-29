At least 9 die as boat sinks off Spanish island

At least nine migrants died and 48 are missing after their boat capsized early yesterday near the Spanish island of El Hierro, rescue services said, in what threatens to be the deadliest such incident in 30 years of such crossings to the Canary Islands.

The emergency services were able to rescue 27 of 84 migrants, they added.

Authorities said the migrants were from Mali, Mauritania and Senegal.

The rescue team received a call shortly after midnight local time from the boat, which was located around four miles east of El Hierro. It sank during the rescue, they said.

Wind and poor visibility made the rescue extremely difficult, they added. Three other boats reached the Canary Islands during the night, carrying 208 migrants.