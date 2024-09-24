Leaders warn of growing mistrust between nations

UN Secretary General António Guterres launched a two-day, climate-themed "Summit for the Future" on Sunday evening as part of the UN General Assembly, where some leaders warned of growing mistrust between nations as climate-fueled disasters mount.

National leaders addressed the group after adopting a "Pact for the Future" aimed at ensuring and increasing cooperation between nations, with many calling for urgent access to more climate finance.

"International challenges are moving faster than our ability to solve them," Guterres told leaders at the summit. "Crises are interacting and feeding off each other – for example, as digital technologies spread climate disinformation, that deepens distrust and fuels polarization."

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados echoed Guterres' warning and urged a "reset" in how global institutions are governed so they can better respond to crises and serve those most in need. The UN climate summit continued yesterday with speeches from China, India, and the US.

Elsewhere during the week, US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a speech at an event also attended by actress and climate activist Jane Fonda and World Bank President Ajay Banga, among others.

Another event hosted by the Clinton Foundation features speeches by Prince Harry and actor and water activist Matt Damon.

The Climate Group counted some 900 climate-related events planned across the city this week.