Leaders tout joint finance, trade projects

Leaders of the nations in the BRICS grouping, which accounts for 37% of global economic output, predicted its influence would grow as they met in Russia on Tuesday, outlining common projects ranging from a grain exchange to a cross-border payments system.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who has sought support from BRICS leaders amid his standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine, said that BRICS' average economic growth in 2024/25 would be 3.8%, compared to global growth of 3.2-3.3%.

"The trend for the BRICS' leading role in the global economy will only strengthen," Putin said, citing population growth, urbanization, capital accumulation, and productivity growth as key factors.

Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, proposed the creation of a BRICS grain exchange which could later be expanded to trade other major commodities such as oil, gas and metals.

"BRICS countries are among the world's largest producers of grains, legumes, and oilseeds. In this regard, we proposed opening a BRICS grain exchange," Putin told the leaders.