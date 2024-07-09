Le Pen’s and Orban’s far-right groups unite

Marine Le Pen's far-right party was yesterday poised to strike an alliance with that of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the EU parliament, a day after being dealt a surprise defeat in French elections.

Officials from Le Pen's National Rally (RN) announced a "constitutive meeting of the new group, Patriots for Europe," which Orban launched just over a week ago, to be followed by a news conference in Brussels later yesterday.

Orban's spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on X, formerly Twitter, that "Patriots for Europe continues to grow as Marine Le Pen's National Rally joins".

With the RN, the new grouping stands to become the third-biggest force in the European Parliament, behind the conservative European People's Party (EPP) of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the Socialists & Democrats.

The announcement came a day after French voters relegated the anti-immigrant National Rally to third spot in legislative elections.