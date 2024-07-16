Lawyers go on strike in Delhi

Thousands of lawyers in India's capital yesterday protested against an overhaul in criminal legislation by staying away from work and boycotting court hearings, as opposition mounted to the changes.

Many have been angered by new laws that came in on July 1 expanding police powers to keep people in pre-trial detention and requiring judges to issue written rulings within 45 days of the end of a trial.

Indian government has defended the changes, saying they are "victim-centric", modernise the system and "end the endless wait for justice".